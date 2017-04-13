Pair of 1987 Buick Grand Nationals each driven less than 1,000 miles found in Oklahoma





1987 Buick Regal Grand National Barn Finds Enlarge Photo

While technically not a "barn find" as collectors like to say, the pair of 1987 Buick Regal Grand Nationals certainly meets all the criteria of one.

According to GM-EFI, William Avila and friend Shawn Matthews went to investigate a pair of 1987 Grand Nationals for sale in their small Oklahoma town. Both cars were listed to part ways with the current owner for a sum of $200,000. Curious, Avila wondered why the exorbitant price tag.

When he and his friend arrived, they had their answer. Not only were these two Buicks 1987 Grand Nationals through and through (which have shot up in value in recent years), they were consecutive VIN vehicles with a combined total of 1,399 miles on their odometers. And they've just been sitting in some guy's garage collecting dust for decades.

Both Grand Nationals retain their original window stickers, and Avila stated one of the cars had been sealed shut after garnering just 592 miles on the odometer. Save for a sagging headliner, it's a time capsule.

The other Grand National received a little more street time, clocking 807 miles on its odometer. Avila didn't purchase the cars at the time but eventually worked out a deal to take both cars home for an undisclosed amount of money. Now, Avila says he plans to do some minor work to each and hold onto both as a pair.

That's the thing about auto enthusiasts. Treasures aren't found under the sea, they can be found in some random dude's garage in Oklahoma.