Pair of 1987 Buick Grand Nationals each driven less than 1,000 miles found in Oklahoma

Apr 13, 2017

1987 Buick Regal Grand National Barn Finds

1987 Buick Regal Grand National Barn Finds

Enlarge Photo

While technically not a "barn find" as collectors like to say, the pair of 1987 Buick Regal Grand Nationals certainly meets all the criteria of one.

According to GM-EFI, William Avila and friend Shawn Matthews went to investigate a pair of 1987 Grand Nationals for sale in their small Oklahoma town. Both cars were listed to part ways with the current owner for a sum of $200,000. Curious, Avila wondered why the exorbitant price tag.

When he and his friend arrived, they had their answer. Not only were these two Buicks 1987 Grand Nationals through and through (which have shot up in value in recent years), they were consecutive VIN vehicles with a combined total of 1,399 miles on their odometers. And they've just been sitting in some guy's garage collecting dust for decades.

1987 Buick Regal Grand National Barn Finds

1987 Buick Regal Grand National Barn Finds

Enlarge Photo

Both Grand Nationals retain their original window stickers, and Avila stated one of the cars had been sealed shut after garnering just 592 miles on the odometer. Save for a sagging headliner, it's a time capsule.

The other Grand National received a little more street time, clocking 807 miles on its odometer. Avila didn't purchase the cars at the time but eventually worked out a deal to take both cars home for an undisclosed amount of money. Now, Avila says he plans to do some minor work to each and hold onto both as a pair.

That's the thing about auto enthusiasts. Treasures aren't found under the sea, they can be found in some random dude's garage in Oklahoma.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Lucid Air hits 217 mph during testing Lucid Air hits 217 mph during testing
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon video preview 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon video preview
Jeep teases a hybrid concept for the 2017 Shanghai auto show Jeep teases a hybrid concept for the 2017 Shanghai auto show
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk video preview 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk video preview
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.