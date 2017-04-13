Watch a Ford GT40 collide with a Can-Am McLaren at Goodwood





The various events held on the grounds surrounding Goodwood House in the United Kingdom are some of the greatest motorsport outings around, simply because it’s often a chance to see racing machines of yesteryear find their way back to where they belong: the race track.

But, drivers risk these incredible machines by taking them to the starting grid, and as we know, accidents do happen. In the Surtees Trophy race during last month’s 2017 Goodwood Members’ Meeting, which celebrates V-8 racers prior to 1966, one driver ended up off the track in a nasty spin.

Thankfully, he was able to shuffle the car across the grass unscathed, but his mistake cost a Ford GT40 and a McLaren. The action unfolds at the 34-second mark.

As the driver re-enters the track, the car remains at a loss for grip. Seeing the potential for an accident, the GT40 driver lifts mid corner and begins spinning. While the GT40 fights to regain control, the spin unfortunately knocks him into the Can-Am McLaren, sending the car sideways.

The GT40 seemed to bear the worst of the crash, while the McLaren walked away with a shunt. Still, the crash was enough to send the safety car’s sirens blazing.

This wasn’t the only mishap to happen during the event. Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason put his McLaren F1 GTR into a wall during a parade lap. Mason’s F1 is 1 of just 28 GTRs ever built.