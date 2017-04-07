Qoros taps Koenigsegg again for electric sport sedan concept

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Chinese automaker Qoros will unveil an electric sport sedan concept at the upcoming 2017 Shanghai auto show. Teaser shots reveal a stubby, fastback design with four individual seats.

The concept, tipped to be called the 9 Q-Lectriq, is yet to be announced but CarNewsChina has managed to learn that Swedish supercar marque Koenigsegg was involved in the development. (A Qoros electric compact car concept unveiled in 2016 was called the 3 Q-Lectriq.)

Qoros and Koenigsegg have collaborated on a number of projects in the past, including the development of a car powered by an engine using Koenigsegg subsidiary FreeValve’s pioneering “camless” design. It’s not clear what Koenigsegg was tasked with for the latest concept but it could be carbon fiber construction, which the teaser shots hint at.

The concept won’t feature an internal combustion engine, however. It’s said to be a pure electric with a range of over 300 miles and a 0-60 mph time of 3.0 seconds. And revealed in the teaser shots is something that resembles a solar panel roof.

We’ll have more details soon as the Shanghai auto show opens its doors on April 19. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.