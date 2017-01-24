BMW Z5 spied, Bernie bumped from F1 role, Lexus Super Bowl ad previewed: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



BMW’s upcoming sports car based on a platform co-developed with Toyota has been spotted again. The new car is the successor to the Z4 and is expected to carry the new name Z5 to reflect its higher positioning in the BMW lineup.

Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been pushed out by the sport’s new owner Liberty Media. The British billionaire has been at or near the top of F1 for almost 40 years and was influential in turning the spectacle into the world’s most popular annual sport series.

Super Bowl LI is just around the corner and major automakers are getting ready to premiere some new ads. One of them is Lexus which will be promoting its new LC coupe.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

