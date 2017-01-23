Bel Air home comes with car collection, $250M price tag

Follow Joel Add to circle



Most mansions cost millions, but one has to wonder what you get for $250 million. Now, we learned the answer to that question.

For that insane amount of money you can acquire a 38,000-square-foot mansion located in Bel Air, California. With 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, three kitchens, six bars, a massage room, a fitness center, two wine and champagne cellars, and a 40-person home theater, you have to wonder what the definition of excess is. Let's not forget about the 85-foot infinity pool complete with its own 20-foot TV on a hydraulic lift.

The bonus on all of this? The house comes with a $30 million car collection with rare, exotic cars ranging from classics to newer hypercars like the Pagani Huayra.

It's not just cars, though. There's art, furniture, and tech worth millions.

Real estate brokers are saying it will set records, probably making it the most expensive home ever listed and the most expensive single home ever sold in the U.S. market.

Four years and 300 people are what it took to construct this mansion.

CNBC reports the developer, Bruce Makowsky, "is betting a fortune on finding a buyer." CNBC goes on to say, "he wanted to create more than just a house. He wanted to create a 'curated lifestyle' and experience that would appeal to a new class of global billionaire."