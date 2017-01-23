New Subaru Crosstrek teased ahead of Geneva





Subaru Crosstrek teased Enlarge Photo

Subaru is teasing the "next XV" on Facebook, saying the small raised wagon will be shown at the Geneva Motor Show on March 7.

The current model was known as the XV Crosstrek when it came out, but now it is just called the Crosstrek. Subaru is likely using the XV name in its teaser because that is the name of the vehicle in other markets. We expect it will still be called Crosstrek in the U.S. No model year is given, but we are guessing 2018.

The timing is right for a new Crosstrek because Subaru showed an XV Concept at last year's Geneva show and the compact Impreza sedan upon which it is based has recently been redesigned. The all-new next-generation Impreza is hitting dealers right now and it features several upgrades over the last generation models.

The Impreza's wheelbase grows one inch to 105.1 inches, the car is 1.5 inches wider, and the hatchback body style that the XV adopts is 1.6 inches longer. The new platform is 70 percent stiffer than that of the outgoing Impreza, which should help with one of the car's biggest issues: noise, vibration, and harshness.

Under the hood, the new Impreza's 2.0-liter boxer 4-cylinder adds direct injection to increase horsepower from 148 to 152 and also improve fuel economy.

Inside, the new Impreza's cabin becomes less spartan and more inviting. It adds some tech features, too, including a new 8.0-inch touchscreen for its Starlink infotainment system, now with Apple Car Play and Android Auto capability.

We expect all of these upgrades to migrate to the next Crosstrek.

We'll find out if we are right in March.