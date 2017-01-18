Dodge: What’s new for 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Dodge Challenger GT Enlarge Photo

Dodge in recent years has transformed from a mainstream brand into a performance-oriented one specializing in muscle cars. The transformation really kicked into high gear in 2014 when parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] announced that Dodge was to reabsorb the SRT division, along with the Viper supercar.

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much in the way of new product since then. We have, however, been treated to some impressive updates to core models like the Challenger and Charger—and there are more updates to come.

Here’s a look at what Dodge has in store for 2017:

2017 Dodge Journey:

GT replaces R/T as top trim level.

Crossroad receives Satin Carbon wheel finish.

Color palette expanded with two new colors.

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan:

Trim levels pruned from six options to four.

GT replaces R/T as top trim level.

All versions get 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system and rearview camera.

Entry-level SE gets $1,100 discount compared to 2016 model’s pricing.

2017 Dodge Durango:

GT replaces Limited as volume trim level.

Trailered items can be viewed through rear-mounted camera in models equipped with the 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system.

Blacktop package returns on GT and R/T trim levels and adds 20-inch wheels as well as black exterior accents.

Brass Monkey package returns on GT and R/T trim levels and adds 20-inch wheels as well as black exterior accents.

Anodized Platinum available on Citadel trim level and offers interior upgrades.

Updated Durango including new SRT model expected to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Dodge Challenger:

GT trim level offering all-wheel drive and V-6 added.

T/A trim levels with retro cues, minor performance mods and V-8s added.

Active exhaust standard on all V-8 models.

Uconnect infotainment system updated and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

New wheel pattern and illuminated steering wheel logo for SRT models.

New badges for SRT Hellcat.

SRT Demon to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Dodge Charger:

Daytona trim levels with retro cues, minor performance mods and V-8s added.

Active exhaust standard on all V-8 models.

Uconnect infotainment system updated and now includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

New wheel pattern and illuminated steering wheel logo for SRT models.

New badges for SRT Hellcat.

Blind spot and rear cross traffic warning standard on SRT 392 model.

Color palette expanded with four new colors.

2017 Dodge Viper:

Car to be discontinued after 2017.

Multiple special edition models introduced.

Regular model lineup includes Viper, Viper GTC, Viper GTS and Viper ACR.

