Learn what a final drive ratio is and how it affects your car

Jan 17, 2017
Follow Viknesh

The final drive ratio is the last bit of gearing between your transmission and the driven wheels. By changing it, you can affect the performance of your car, rather dramatically in some cases.

In general, a lower final drive ratio will lead to less torque at the wheels but a higher top speed. Meanwhile, a higher ratio will result in the opposite, i.e. more torque at the wheels but a lower top speed. Remember, this is done without any change to the power and torque of the engine.

Since torque is what helps you accelerate, a higher final drive ratio will give you better acceleration. The catch is that your engine also needs to work harder, i.e. produce more revs, for a given speed, so the higher your final drive ratio the more fuel you’ll be using.

Jason from Engineering Explained gives a good explanation of how it all works and lists the pros and cons of changing your final drive ratio.

It’s also recommended that you watch his previous video on how car gears work if you’re unsure about how gears can affect the level of torque reaching the wheels.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Ford Mustang adds power, digital gauges and 10-speed 2018 Ford Mustang adds power, digital gauges and 10-speed
Ford Mustang V-6 discontinued as part of 2018 refresh Ford Mustang V-6 discontinued as part of 2018 refresh
FCA CEO hints at production version of Chrysler Portal concept FCA CEO hints at production version of Chrysler Portal concept
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.