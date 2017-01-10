2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI debut at 2017 Detroit auto show

Jan 10, 2017
2018 Subaru WRX STI, 2017 Detroit auto show

Subaru has just redesigned its Impreza around the new Subaru Global modular platform, but the car’s high-performance WRX and WRX STI models are still a couple of years off. In the interim, the current WRX and WRX STI have been given some updates.

Unveiled on Monday at the 2017 Detroit auto show, the updated WRX and WRX STI will go on sale in the spring. They arrive as 2018 models.

Among the highlights are a revised front section for a more aggressive look, a revised front structure for enhanced frontal collision performance, revised suspension and steering for better handling and ride comfort, and a revised cabin benefitting from nicer materials and more sound deadening. There are also new wheels, upgraded brakes and a revised Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD) system specifically for the WRX STI.

2018 Subaru WRX STI

2018 Subaru WRX STI

Unfortunately, there’s no extra power to report on. The WRX sticks with a turbocharged 2.0-liter flat-4 delivering 268 horsepower and the WRX STI with a turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-4 delivering 305 hp.

Pricing hasn't been announced but shouldn't deviate much from pricing for the 2017 models, which started at $27,515 for the WRX and $36,015 for the WRX STI.

For more from the Detroit auto show, head to our dedicated hub.

