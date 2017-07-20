Elon Musk's Boring Company merges with Hyperloop for NY to DC transport





Elon Musk, ever the visionary, has reportedly received "verbal approval" from the United States government to build a Hyperloop through New York City, Philidelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. Musk's claim also references his Boring Company and Hyperloop merging to become one project—something he has hinted at in the past.

The Verge first reported on Musk's tweets surrounding the approval, however, it's unclear which government agency gave the approval. The Boring Company and the U.S. Department of Transportation have not responded to Musk's claims as of this writing. Musk also stated he plans to work on this newly approved project in concert with the first set of transportation tunnels planned for Los Angeles. Although L.A. has expressed interest and believes the project is technologically feasible, legal red tape still stands in the way.

Hyperloop and The Boring Company have been two separate projects for Musk, in addition to Tesla and SpaceX. Hyperloop has been Musk's vision of high-speed personal transport using an undisclosed system to move passengers at speeds over 800 mph; The Boring Company is largely focused on digging a network of tunnels that can be reinforced at the same time. For this first major project, Musk explicitly claims that The Boring Company received the approval for a Hyperloop tunnel, bringing the two companies together for a single project.

Musk said travel from New York City to Washington D.C. would take roughly 29 minutes from city center to city center. Up to a dozen additional entry/exit elevators for the Hyperloop would be built in each city as well.

Musk followed up his initial "approval" tweet with one to clarify that "a lot of work [is] needed to receive formal approval, but [I] am optimistic that will occur rapidly."

Skeptics have already jumped in to remind Musk that the U.S Department of Transportation, six states, 17 counties, numerous cities, and hundreds of elected officials must also approve as well. We'll wait and see what Musk's "verbal approval" actually means, but nothing has stood in the way of Musk's dreams yet.