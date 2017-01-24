2018 BMW 5-Series preview

Jan 24, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 BMW 530e iPerformance

2018 BMW 530e iPerformance

Enlarge Photo

BMW’s redesigned 5-Series was a late arrival for the 2017 model year. That’s why the automaker has already announced the 2018 5-Series which sees the lineup expanded with plug-in and performance-oriented models.

Look hard. You'll need to focus to spot the differences between the redesigned 5-Series and its predecessor. That’s because the latest generation saves most of its heavy lifting for all the things you can't see: we're talking lightweight construction, better tech, and more efficient powertrains.

At launch there were only the 530i and 540i, with standard rear-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive. For 2018, the lineup expands with the 530e iPerformance and M550i.

The 530e iPerformance is a plug-in hybrid that combines a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 with an electric motor integrated with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Peak output is 248 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, the electric range is 14 miles, and buyers have the choice between rear- and all-wheel drive.

2018 BMW M550i xDrive

2018 BMW M550i xDrive

Enlarge Photo

The M550i is the latest from BMW’s M Performance family. It features a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 delivering 456 hp and 480 lb-ft, an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. The result is 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.9 seconds, making it quicker than the outgoing M5. Top speed is governed to 155 mph.

The 530i and 540i continue with a 248-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 and 335-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6, respectively.

Moving inside, all 2018 5-Series models feature a raft of tech features including BMW’s iDrive interface with touchscreen; a driver-focused cockpit; and self-driving tech that includes a parking assistant that parks the car without you inside. Safety features are a big push too with adaptive cruise control, head-up display and surround view cameras all available.

Note, there’s still one 5-Series model to come. We’re talking about the M5 sledgehammer, which should bow in the coming year with a twin-turbocharged V-8 and all-wheel drive.

2018 BMW M550i xDrive

2018 BMW M550i xDrive

Enlarge Photo

Listed below are starting prices for the 2018 BMW 5-Series:

2018 BMW 530i: $52.195
2018 BMW 530i xDrive: $54,495
2018 BMW 530e iPerformance: $52,395
2018 BMW 530e xDrive iPerformance: $54,695
2018 BMW 540i: $57,445
2018 BMW 540i xDrive: $59,745
2018 BMW M550i xDrive: $73,095

All prices include a $995 destination charge.

For more on the BMW 5-Series, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Lexus previews its Super Bowl commercial Lexus previews its Super Bowl commercial
8 things you need to know about the 2017 Subaru BRZ 8 things you need to know about the 2017 Subaru BRZ
2018 BMW Z5 spy shots 2018 BMW Z5 spy shots
2017 Ford GT preview 2017 Ford GT preview
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.