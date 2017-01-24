2018 BMW 5-Series preview

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 BMW 530e iPerformance Enlarge Photo

BMW’s redesigned 5-Series was a late arrival for the 2017 model year. That’s why the automaker has already announced the 2018 5-Series which sees the lineup expanded with plug-in and performance-oriented models.

Look hard. You'll need to focus to spot the differences between the redesigned 5-Series and its predecessor. That’s because the latest generation saves most of its heavy lifting for all the things you can't see: we're talking lightweight construction, better tech, and more efficient powertrains.

At launch there were only the 530i and 540i, with standard rear-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive. For 2018, the lineup expands with the 530e iPerformance and M550i.

The 530e iPerformance is a plug-in hybrid that combines a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 with an electric motor integrated with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Peak output is 248 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, the electric range is 14 miles, and buyers have the choice between rear- and all-wheel drive.

2018 BMW M550i xDrive Enlarge Photo

The M550i is the latest from BMW’s M Performance family. It features a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 delivering 456 hp and 480 lb-ft, an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. The result is 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.9 seconds, making it quicker than the outgoing M5. Top speed is governed to 155 mph.

The 530i and 540i continue with a 248-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 and 335-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6, respectively.

Moving inside, all 2018 5-Series models feature a raft of tech features including BMW’s iDrive interface with touchscreen; a driver-focused cockpit; and self-driving tech that includes a parking assistant that parks the car without you inside. Safety features are a big push too with adaptive cruise control, head-up display and surround view cameras all available.

Note, there’s still one 5-Series model to come. We’re talking about the M5 sledgehammer, which should bow in the coming year with a twin-turbocharged V-8 and all-wheel drive.

2018 BMW M550i xDrive Enlarge Photo

Listed below are starting prices for the 2018 BMW 5-Series:

2018 BMW 530i: $52.195

2018 BMW 530i xDrive: $54,495

2018 BMW 530e iPerformance: $52,395

2018 BMW 530e xDrive iPerformance: $54,695

2018 BMW 540i: $57,445

2018 BMW 540i xDrive: $59,745

2018 BMW M550i xDrive: $73,095

All prices include a $995 destination charge.

For more on the BMW 5-Series, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.