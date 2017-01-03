Pagani Huayra Roadster leaked ahead of 2017 Geneva auto show

Jan 3, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Pagani Huayra Roadster leaked

Pagani on Saturday confirmed that its Huayra Roadster will debut at the 2017 Geneva auto show in early March. Along with the confirmation, the Italian marque released a teaser shot of the Huayra Roadster's nose, which revealed that the car will be getting a unique splitter similar to the one offered with the Huayra’s Tempesta aero package.

We’ve already spotted a prototype for the Huayra Roadster, and on Sunday GTspirit posted some leaked shots of the car. The leaked shots show the Huayra Roadster with its roof removed, revealing the car’s new flying buttresses behind the cabin. These are vented to help keep the engine cool. It also appears that the rear has been revised, with the taillights featuring an extended leading edge and the diffuser getting a new design.

The Huayra Roadster is expected to feature a removable roof panel rather than an automated roof, just as Pagani used on the previous Zonda Roadster. This means the curb weight should remain close to the Huayra coupe's 3,000-pound dry weight. (Sadly, the design means the coupe’s gullwing doors have had to go.)

Also like the Zonda Roadster before it, the Huayra Roadster should be mechanically identical to its coupe sibling. This means power will come from the familiar Mercedes-AMG twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12, though hopefully rated higher than the coupe’s 720 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. Pagani has already shown with the Huayra BC that the engine can be safely dialed up to 789 hp and 811 lb-ft.

The Geneva auto show starts March 7. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.

HI-RES GALLERY: Pagani Huayra Roadster leaked
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Audi A1 spy shots 2018 Audi A1 spy shots
Icon Engineering Porsche 917 is breathtaking in its detail Icon Engineering Porsche 917 is breathtaking in its detail
Chrysler Portal concept is an electric van with Level 3 self-driving capability Chrysler Portal concept is an electric van with Level 3 self-driving capability
Pagani Huayra Roadster leaked ahead of 2017 Geneva auto show Pagani Huayra Roadster leaked ahead of 2017 Geneva auto show
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.