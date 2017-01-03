Pagani Huayra Roadster leaked ahead of 2017 Geneva auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Pagani on Saturday confirmed that its Huayra Roadster will debut at the 2017 Geneva auto show in early March. Along with the confirmation, the Italian marque released a teaser shot of the Huayra Roadster's nose, which revealed that the car will be getting a unique splitter similar to the one offered with the Huayra’s Tempesta aero package.

We’ve already spotted a prototype for the Huayra Roadster, and on Sunday GTspirit posted some leaked shots of the car. The leaked shots show the Huayra Roadster with its roof removed, revealing the car’s new flying buttresses behind the cabin. These are vented to help keep the engine cool. It also appears that the rear has been revised, with the taillights featuring an extended leading edge and the diffuser getting a new design.

The Huayra Roadster is expected to feature a removable roof panel rather than an automated roof, just as Pagani used on the previous Zonda Roadster. This means the curb weight should remain close to the Huayra coupe's 3,000-pound dry weight. (Sadly, the design means the coupe’s gullwing doors have had to go.)

Also like the Zonda Roadster before it, the Huayra Roadster should be mechanically identical to its coupe sibling. This means power will come from the familiar Mercedes-AMG twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12, though hopefully rated higher than the coupe’s 720 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. Pagani has already shown with the Huayra BC that the engine can be safely dialed up to 789 hp and 811 lb-ft.

The Geneva auto show starts March 7. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.