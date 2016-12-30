Audi Q8, Ferrari J50, Chevy Corvette LT5: The Week In Reverse

Dec 30, 2016
Ferrari J50 celebrates 50 years of Ferrari in Japan

Audi teased a concept previewing a new model called the Q8; Ferrari [NYSE:RACE] hinted that its J50 might preview its new design language; and more details emerged about a new V-8 engine code-named the LT5 bound for the Chevrolet Corvette. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

Audi is set to preview a new SUV to be called the Q8 with a concept of the same name. The Q8 will share its underpinnings with the Q7 but feature a more aggressive design complete with a coupe-like profile.

Ferrari’s Special Projects division was tasked with building the 488 Spider-based J50 to celebrate 50 years of the marque’s sales in Japan. However, the car was also built as a design showcase to preview a possible look for Ferrari’s future lineup.

Another Ferrari Special Projects car in the headlines this week was the SP 275 RW Competizione. This is a one-off model commissioned by a collector in Florida and takes its inspiration from the legendary 1964 275 GTB/C. It’s based on the F12 Bertlinetta but features the more potent engine of the F12 tdf.

Speaking of more potent engines, this week we received fresh details on a new V-8 bound for the Chevrolet Corvette. Code-named the LT5, the engine, according to information briefly posted to a General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] service website, will be a natural-aspirated 6.2-liter V-8 with direct fuel injection and a DOHC design.

Electric car startup Faraday Future showed that its first model will accelerate quicker than a Tesla [NSDQ:TSLA] Model S P100D, currently the quickest car to 60 mph in production. The only problem is that Tesla might have an even quicker-accelerating model by the time FF’s first car is actually in production.

More from High Gear Media

 
 
