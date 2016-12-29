Faraday Future's car proves quicker than Tesla Model S P100D

Dec 29, 2016
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for Faraday Future electric car debuting at 2017 Consumer Electronics Show

It’s already out-accelerated a Ferrari [NYSE:RACE] 488 GTB and Tesla [NSDQ:TSLA] Model X P100D.

Now Faraday Future’s upcoming electric car has proven quicker than a Tesla Model S P100D, currently the world’s quickest car to 60 mph. With its Ludicrous mode enabled, the Tesla sedan will hit 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. (This will soon drop to 2.4 seconds via a software update.)

But FF’s car is even quicker, it seems. The Californian electric car startup has released a video showing a cloaked version of its car, a minivan-like model closer in size to the Model X, out-accelerating the Model S P100D. No numbers have been released so we can’t say how much of an edge FF’s car had over the Tesla, but the stunt is impressive nonetheless.

Teaser for Faraday Future electric car debuting at 2017 Consumer Electronics Show

Teaser for Faraday Future electric car debuting at 2017 Consumer Electronics Show

Enlarge Photo

What isn’t as impressive is the state of things behind the scenes at FF. A number of top level executives have left the company in recent months, with this week alone seeing commercial officer Marco Mattiacci and marketing officer Joerg Sommer both calling it quits. Mattiacci is a Ferrari veteran, having led the Italian firm’s operations in the United States as well as the Formula One team.

One of FF’s main backers, Chinese tech giant LeEco, is also facing a cash crunch, as revealed by its CEO and founder Jia Yueting in November. This led to FF being behind in payments to the construction firm responsible for building its $1 billion plant in Nevada. It was also reported in November that FF is likely to miss its planned production start date in 2017.

FF is yet to respond to claims that it is facing financial troubles. Instead, the company is pressing ahead with plans to reveal its car next week at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. We should learn more about FF’s plans following the reveal.

HI-RES GALLERY: Teaser for Faraday Future electric car debuting at 2017 Consumer Electronics Show
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

A Lamborghini Reventón is hitting the auction block A Lamborghini Reventón is hitting the auction block
Faraday Future's car proves quicker than Tesla Model S P100D Faraday Future's car proves quicker than Tesla Model S P100D
Ford GT prototype headed for auction Ford GT prototype headed for auction
Jannarelly teases hard-top option for Design-1 sports car Jannarelly teases hard-top option for Design-1 sports car
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.