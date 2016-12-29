Faraday Future's car proves quicker than Tesla Model S P100D

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It’s already out-accelerated a Ferrari [NYSE:RACE] 488 GTB and Tesla [NSDQ:TSLA] Model X P100D.

Now Faraday Future’s upcoming electric car has proven quicker than a Tesla Model S P100D, currently the world’s quickest car to 60 mph. With its Ludicrous mode enabled, the Tesla sedan will hit 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. (This will soon drop to 2.4 seconds via a software update.)

But FF’s car is even quicker, it seems. The Californian electric car startup has released a video showing a cloaked version of its car, a minivan-like model closer in size to the Model X, out-accelerating the Model S P100D. No numbers have been released so we can’t say how much of an edge FF’s car had over the Tesla, but the stunt is impressive nonetheless.

Teaser for Faraday Future electric car debuting at 2017 Consumer Electronics Show Enlarge Photo

What isn’t as impressive is the state of things behind the scenes at FF. A number of top level executives have left the company in recent months, with this week alone seeing commercial officer Marco Mattiacci and marketing officer Joerg Sommer both calling it quits. Mattiacci is a Ferrari veteran, having led the Italian firm’s operations in the United States as well as the Formula One team.

One of FF’s main backers, Chinese tech giant LeEco, is also facing a cash crunch, as revealed by its CEO and founder Jia Yueting in November. This led to FF being behind in payments to the construction firm responsible for building its $1 billion plant in Nevada. It was also reported in November that FF is likely to miss its planned production start date in 2017.

FF is yet to respond to claims that it is facing financial troubles. Instead, the company is pressing ahead with plans to reveal its car next week at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. We should learn more about FF’s plans following the reveal.