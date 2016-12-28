Ford GT prototype, redesigned Subaru WRX, VW GTI ‘Ring record: Today’s Car News

Dec 28, 2016
2004 Ford GT CP-1 (Confirmation Prototype 1) bearing chassis number 004

2004 Ford GT CP-1 (Confirmation Prototype 1) bearing chassis number 004

A very special prototype version of the previous-generation Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] GT supercar is headed for auction. As a prototype, it features a few quirks not found on the production model. One of these is a carbon fiber clamshell cover for the engine bay.

Subaru has just launched a redesigned Impreza but don’t hold your breath for the WRX model. A Subaru engineer says the redesigned WRX is still some years off. In the interim, the current WRX will be updated.

Volkswagen’s GTI Clubsport S has just beaten its own record at the Nürburgring. The record is for the fastest front-wheel-drive production car at the notorious German race track.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ford GT prototype headed for auction

Report: Subaru to update WRX before launching redesigned model

VW GTI Clubsport S smashes its own Nürburgring lap record

These were the most researched cars of 2016

China to fine GM for price fixing

Karma gets approval to build electric cars in China

Today in time-lapse magic: Hagerty's Chrysler FirePower V-8 rebuild

Another airbag recall crisis is brewing--this time, from Autoliv

More details on Corvette-bound LT5 V-8

Musk ups Tesla Supercharger ante, teases 350-kw-plus charging

