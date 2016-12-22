2017 BMW 5-Series, Winter Tires, Audi Q8 Concept: Today's Car News

Dec 22, 2016
Follow Joel

Audi Q8 Concept

Audi Q8 Concept

Enlarge Photo

Set for launch on February 11 here in the U.S., BMW has priced the new 2017 5-Series starting from $52,195. For those keeping track, that's an increase of $1,000 over the outgoing model. Base 530i models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 producing 248 horsepower. All-wheel drive and turbo inline-6 models will be available at launch with V-8 and plug-in hybrid models following in spring.

Winter's here and many people are still driving their cars on all-season, or worse, summer, tires. If you live in a snowy climate, when the weather turns cold, you really should have winter tires on your car.

The 2017 Detroit auto show is less than a month away and Audi has just announced it will debut a Q8 Concept at the show. Set to sit above the Q7 in the German automaker's SUV lineup, the Q8 will be a luxury crossover SUV with a coupe-like profile. Audi promises the Q8 Concept will be a near-production ready preview of what's to come.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2017 BMW 5-Series priced from $52,195

Here's why winter tires beat all-seasons in the cold

Audi teases Q8 Concept ahead of Detroit

What's New for 2017: Toyota

This is what it looks like when a brake rotor explodes

Michigan socks hybrid owners with new fees—that don't apply to most hybrids

Ford might be looking to inject graphic heat in future Mustang

What's New for 2017: Maserati

NHTSA delays penalty rise for carmakers who miss CAFE levels

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Dodge Dakota with Viper engine for sale on Craigslist Dodge Dakota with Viper engine for sale on Craigslist
2017 BMW 5-Series priced from $52,195 2017 BMW 5-Series priced from $52,195
VW teases new I.D. Concept electric car ahead of Detroit VW teases new I.D. Concept electric car ahead of Detroit
Kia teases sexy silhouette of its GT (Stinger) sports sedan Kia teases sexy silhouette of its GT (Stinger) sports sedan
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.