2017 BMW 5-Series, Winter Tires, Audi Q8 Concept: Today's Car News

4 hours ago
December 22, 2016
Set for launch on February 11 here in the U.S., BMW has priced the new 2017 5-Series starting from $52,195. For those keeping track, that's an increase of $1,000 over the outgoing model. Base 530i models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 producing 248 horsepower. All-wheel drive and turbo inline-6 models will be available at launch with V-8 and plug-in hybrid models following in spring.
Winter's here and many people are still driving their cars on all-season, or worse, summer, tires. If you live in a snowy climate, when the weather turns cold, you really should have winter tires on your car.
The 2017 Detroit auto show is less than a month away and Audi has just announced it will debut a Q8 Concept at the show. Set to sit above the Q7 in the German automaker's SUV lineup, the Q8 will be a luxury crossover SUV with a coupe-like profile. Audi promises the Q8 Concept will be a near-production ready preview of what's to come.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2017 BMW 5-Series priced from $52,195
Here's why winter tires beat all-seasons in the cold
Audi teases Q8 Concept ahead of Detroit
