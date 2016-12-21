Nissan GT-R history, Dartz Prombron Black Alligator, Tesla Model S EGT: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Nissan’s GT-R has only been officially on sale in the United States since the launch of the current model, known to fans as the R35. But Godzilla’s lineage goes back much further than that. Take a stroll down memory lane in our post looking at each generation of the GT-R.

Latvia’s Dartz has announced another of its crazy SUVs. The latest is called the Black Alligator and it’s available with outputs ranging as high as 1,600 horsepower.

There’s a new electric car racing series coming in 2017. It’s called the Electric GT Championship and it’s designed for production models, albeit modified for racing. For the inaugural season, competing teams will race cars based on the Tesla [TSLA] Model S P100D.

