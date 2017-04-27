2019 Volkswagen T-Roc teased ahead of 2017 Frankfurt auto show debut

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Volkswagen is racing to expand its portfolio of SUVs to meet seemingly insatiable demand for the high-riding vehicles.

So far this year we’ve seen VW introduce the new Atlas as well as a redesigned Tiguan.

Soon, the German automaker will introduce a redesigned Touareg as well as a new compact SUV based on the T-Roc concept unveiled at the 2014 Geneva auto show. It’s that second model that's the focus of this teaser video released by VW on Thursday.

The new compact SUV will keep the T-Roc name of the concept that previewed it and ride on the Volkswagen Group’s flexible MQB platform found in cars like the Golf and even the Atlas seven-seater. The T-Roc is a close relative of the Audi Q2 sold overseas, though as the teaser reveals the VW will have a distinct look that should set it apart.

2016 Audi Q2 Enlarge Photo

Though the T-Roc concept was a three-door, it appears the production model will adopt a more practical five-door body. The overall length and width should be similar to the concept’s numbers of 164.5 and 72.1 inches, though. Also lifted from the concept should be an inline-4 engine, all-wheel drive, and an available digital instrument cluster.

VW will reveal the T-Roc soon. The vehicle will make its official debut in September at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show before reaching showrooms here sometime in 2018. It will arrive as a 2019 model.

Potential rivals include the Chevrolet Trax, Honda HR-V, Nissan Juke, Mini Countryman and Toyota C-HR.

Note, VW is planning an even smaller SUV. This model will be based on the T-Cross Breeze concept from the 2016 Geneva auto show and isn’t expected to reach the United States.