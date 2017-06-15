Lexus CT 200h updated (again)

Jun 15, 2017
2018 Lexus CT 200h F-Sport

The Lexus CT 200h has been with us since 2011, but the hybrid hatch isn’t ready to bow out just yet as Lexus has introduced some updates for the 2018 model year.

Like the updates introduced for 2016, the latest changes will be hard to spot for all but the brand’s most faithful.

The most prominent change are new lights at both ends. The headlights now feature Lexus’ arrow daytime running light at the top, while the taillamps feature a cleaner design dominated by an L-shaped graphic similar to what we see on the automaker’s sedans.

2018 Lexus CT 200h F-Sport

2018 Lexus CT 200h F-Sport

The mesh pattern used in the grille is also new, and Lexus is also offering customers more options for color selection and wheel patterns with its 2018 CT 200h.

Those after the F-Sport model can look forward to more distinctive styling. The CT 200h F-Sport adopts a unique mesh pattern for its grille which is painted in shadow chrome. More of the dark hue is used for the lower bumper. Also exclusive to the CT 200h F-Sport are 17-inch dark alloy wheels.

The highlight for the interior of the 2018 CT 200h is the availability of a 10.3-inch infotainment display replacing the previous 7.0-inch screen. There are also new two-tone options for the leather trim.

2018 Lexus CT 200h F-Sport

2018 Lexus CT 200h F-Sport

Finally, all 2018 CT 200h variants are equipped with the latest Lexus electronic driving aids. These include collision warning with automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with steering control, and automatic high beams.

No change has been made to the powertrain which remains a 1.8-liter inline-4-based hybrid system. It sends a measly 134 horsepower to the front wheels, which results in 0-60 mph time of around 10 seconds and a top speed of 113 mph.

Availability in the United States is yet to be announced but we’re expecting the vehicle here in late 2017.

