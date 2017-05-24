Geely buys Lotus, GMC refines 2018 Yukon Denali, VW reveals GTI hybrid concept: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



For years under the control of Malaysian automaker Proton, British sports car brand Lotus is about to join Volvo, Lynk & Co and Geely as car brands under the control of China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. Zhejiang Geely today agreed to purchase a 51 percent stake in Lotus.

The 2018 GMC Yukon Denali is the latest of General Motors’ full-size SUVs to receive the automaker’s 10-speed automatic transmission. The advanced unit promises to deliver improvements in fuel economy, smoothness and response time.

The 2017 Wörthersee Tour kicks off today and one of the stars is a Golf GTI hybrid concept. The concept features an electric motor at the rear axle and may just hint at the future of the popular Volkswagen hot hatch.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

