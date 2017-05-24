2018 GMC Yukon Denali sports revised grille, 10-speed auto

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 GMC Yukon Denali Enlarge Photo

GMC’s Yukon Denali is hard to beat if you’re looking for a full-size SUV with a bit of luxury thrown in.

Sure it’s big, but it’s not quite as brash as the Cadillac Escalade, which more subtle types will appreciate.

For 2018, GMC has further refined its Yukon Denali with styling and trim enhancements as well as smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic.

Up front is a new, more sculpted grille that’s said to offer greater airflow to the radiator. Active aero shutters behind the grille close in certain conditions on the highway to reduce aerodynamic drag and enhance efficiency.

2018 GMC Yukon Denali Enlarge Photo

For the cabin, buyers will be able to opt for real wood trim. They can also continue to choose from a standard size cabin or extra-spacious XL size. The latter adds 14 inches to the wheelbase (20 inches overall).

As for the 10-speed automatic, this is the new unit General Motors developed with Ford. It’s already made its way into some of GM’s other full-size SUVs—as well as the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1—and now it’s also in the Yukon Denali, where it replaces an 8-speed auto. A wider gear ratio spread enables a lower top gear ratio, contributing to greater efficiency. Specific tuning has also allowed for improved smoothness and response times, according to GMC.

The Yukon Denali’s standard 6.2-liter V-8 remains and maintains its output of 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. The engine also keeps its cylinder-deactivation tech to enhance efficiency.

The 2018 Yukon Denali will reach showrooms in the fall.