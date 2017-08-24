2019 Chevy Blazer SUV to fill gap between Equinox and Traverse

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Chevrolet Equinox Enlarge Photo

Chevrolet is developing a new crossover SUV to fill the gap between the compact Equinox and mid-size Traverse.

The SUV is expected on sale in 2018, as a 2019 model, and according to Automotive News (subscription required) Chevy plans to revive the Blazer name for the vehicle.

Chevy last used the Blazer name on a truck-based SUV that was discontinued in 2005. The new Blazer, if that’s the name Chevy goes with, will be a more car-like offering to challenge the likes of the Ford Edge and Nissan Murano. The Nissan is one of the vehicles Chevy’s been benchmarking its prototypes against.

Yes, Chevy fans looking for a rugged off-roader to challenge the Jeep Wrangler and upcoming Ford Bronco will have to look elsewhere. And while Chevy sells a Colorado-based Trailblazer SUV outside the United States, there are no plans to bring it here. (The original Trailblazer started out as a trim level for the Blazer but became a standalone model in 2002.)

The platform for the new Blazer is thought to be a lower cost version of the C1XX design that debuted in the Cadillac XT5 and has since made its way into the latest versions of the Buick Enclave, Chevy Traverse and GMC Acadia. Opting for this platform will allow Chevy to add a 3-row option to also challenge the Nissan Rogue and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Powertrains should include the same 194-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-4 and 310-hp 3.6-liter V-6 options offered in the GMC Acadia.