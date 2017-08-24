Chevy Blazer return, Lexus RX facelift, VW T-Roc reveal: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Chevrolet is working on an SUV to slot between the Equinox and Traverse models. The new SUV is tipped to revive the Blazer name, though it won’t be a rugged, truck-based model like its predecessor.

The Lexus RX is one of the most popular offerings in the luxury SUV segment. It’s also Lexus’ best-selling model. Lexus is about to introduce some updates to the current RX, one of which will be the availability of a stretched body style with seven seats.

Volkswagen has finally revealed its T-Roc, a vehicle first previewed by a concept of the same name in 2014. Sadly, VW won’t sell the T-Roc in the United States. Instead we’ll get another pint-sized SUV.

2019 Chevy Blazer SUV to fill gap between Equinox and Traverse

2019 Lexus RX spy shots

Volkswagen T-Roc revealed in production guise

The real cost of owning a vehicle in America

2018 Maserati Ghibli ups the refinement, tech

Elio to sell $100 million in stock; 3-wheeler price raised, production delayed, again

NEVS partners with Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi Huaxing, Beijing tech firm

Brexit is causing big headaches for UK automakers

Electric Ariel Hipercar arriving in 2019 with 1,196 horsepower

Chevy Bolt EV vs Tesla's Model 3, Model S: CNET, Consumer Reports compare electric cars