Acura might bring CDX to US

2016 Acura CDX (Chinese spec) Enlarge Photo

Acura currently sells a crossover SUV sized below its RDX exclusively in China.

Called the CDX, the vehicle is a close relative of the Honda HR-V we get here and has previously been hinted for more markets. One of those markets might end up the United States.

Speaking with Wards Auto, Acura boss Jon Ikeda said the automaker’s R&D team in the U.S. is looking at the possibility of selling the CDX locally, though the process is not so straightforward because of the different regulatory requirements here.

But with only the RDX and larger MDX in its SUV portfolio, Acura is missing out on much of strong demand for SUVs that rival automakers are benefiting from. Right now Acura has no alternative to premium compact SUVs from Audi, BMW, Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz. And soon Cadillac and Lexus will join that list with their respective XT4 and UX models.

As is the case for many automakers, Acura is experiencing declining sales of its sedans. In the first quarter of 2017, deliveries of the ILX were down 47.4 percent. Deliveries of Acura’s RLX flagship sedan were also down 11.5 percent over the same period. The result makes the case for the CDX more convincing.

In his interview with Wards Auto, Ikeda also said Acura is looking at a more on-road-oriented SUV with third-row seats similar to the Infiniti QX60.

As for Acura’s current SUVs, the MDX has just received a significant update which includes the addition of a plug-in hybrid option. A redesigned RDX is also due next year.