Ken Block’s "Climbkhana: Pikes Peak" locked in for Sept. 25

Ken Block is almost ready to reveal his next Internet-shattering drift video: “Climbkhana: Pikes Peak.”

The video launches September 25 and should result in some gripping, edge-of-your-seat drift action. Some of the scenes from the brief trailer already provide plenty of nerve-racking thrills.

Announced a year ago, the video will see the enterprising rally driver rocket his way up Colorado’s Pikes Peak in a twin-turbocharged version of his Hoonicorn, a 1965 Ford Mustang modified to out-drift some of Japan’s best.

The latest version of the car, dubbed the Hoonicorn RTR Twin Turbo, develops as much as 1,400 horsepower. That’s courtesy of the 21 psi of boosted air being fed into a 6.7-liter V-8 running on methanol. All that power is channeled to the ground via an all-wheel-drive system and set of Toyo Proxes R888R tires. (Toyo is a sponsor of the stunt.)

Even though Block is an extremely talented driver, don’t expect him to try and tackle the Pikes Peak record, an insane 8:13.878 set during the 2013 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb by fellow rally driver Sébastien Loeb behind the wheel of the 875-hp Peugeot 208 T16 Pikes Peak. For Block’s run, it’s all about the beautiful visuals—and going sideways as much as possible.