Hennessey teases Exorcist Chevrolet Camaro convertible





What sounds better than a 1,000-horsepower Chevrolet Camaro by Hennessey Performance Engineering? One without a roof to let all of the glorious noises inside the cabin with no restrictions. Now it exists.

Hennessey has released a teaser video for the Exorcist Chevrolet Camaro convertible, which applies all of the same go-fast goodies found in the Exorcist Camaro coupe. For those who may have missed HPE's prior announcement, it's the aftermarket tuner's most potent Camaro. It's based on the Camaro ZL1 and it's ready to hunt down Dodge Challenger Demons at the dragstrip.

Thanks to prior videos, we know the Exorcist Camaro makes a whopping 959 hp and 756 pound-feet of torque at the rear wheels. Both figures best the Dodge Demon, though this is an aftermarket job with no corporate restrictions. A lot of the power gains come from a larger supercharger, which cranks up the boost to 14 psi, fitted to the Camaro ZL1's standard 6.2-liter LT4 V-8 engine. The Exorcist Camaro is also aided by ported factory cylinder heads, a camshaft upgrade, long-tube stainless steel headers, a high-flow air induction system, and custom engine management calibration from HPE.

Hennessey plans to build 100 examples of the Exorcist Camaro, though it's unclear what the ratio of coupes to convertibles will be. HPE will also offer an Exorcist conversion program for those who already own a sixth-generation Camaro ZL1. The company says to watch for new videos of the Exorcist Camaro convertible to come soon, including one that shows testing. We'll be waiting.