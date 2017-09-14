Porsche considering coupe version of Cayenne to take on BMW X6





Porsche is considering a four-door coupe variant of its Cayenne SUV to take on the likes of BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, brand executives confirmed. Should such a variant be approved for production, it would feature a similar rakish profile to those rivals, and, like them, still retain four doors. Brands adore tossing the "coupe" descriptor around these days, despite four doors being present. We digress.

Autocar reports Oliver Blume, Porsche's CEO, confirmed an internal design study has been drawn up for a Cayenne coupe, though no definite plans have been made yet. “We analyze different segments and this can be an option in the future. Today, no decision has been taken. We have to make a calculation and talk to our customers.”

Porche's lead designer Michael Mauer also confirmed the model has been brought to life in the design studio. He added that Porsche does have a "strong history" of creating model derivatives. It could be the best hint alluding that we will indeed see a Cayenne coupe in the future.

Porsche pulled the wraps off of the 2019 Cayenne last month, and the new model showcases a restrained design, more tech, and added power. At launch, the 2019 Porsche Cayenne will feature all turbocharged powertrains. Base Cayennes get a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6, while a 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 is borrowed from the Panamera to power the Cayenne S.

As for a Cayenne coupe, it's unclear what may power it or when it will arrive. Porsche's next big focus will be bringing the Mission E electric car to production by the end of the decade. Following the Mission E, which Porsche expects to add about 20,000 sales worldwide, Porsche says it has no immediate plans to bring a new model to its lineup. Despite ballooning sales over the past few years, Porsche brass reminded media it's still very much a niche brand.