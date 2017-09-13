Volkswagen readying flagship electric sedan concept for 2018 Geneva motor show





Volkswagen ID Buzz concept, 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

The Volkswagen Phaeton never quite reached the potential VW likely felt it had, but the German automaker is preparing a flagship sedan comeback—and it's going to be completely electric. Volkswagen confirmed it will show an all-electric flagship sedan concept vehicle at the 2018 Geneva motor show.

Speaking to Motoring, Dr. Frank Welsche, Volkswagen’s director of development, said a new show car will hint at the direction for a future flagship electric sedan. It will feature the "I.D." badge, which denotes Volkswagen's electric car sub-brand.

“We definitely do not give up the area, and you could imagine an all-electric flagship. Better, we are going to have [one], we should discuss that in Geneva next year,” he said.

The flagship electric sedan will be the largest vehicle on VW's MEB platform, which has been developed in the same fashion as the automaker's ubiquitous MQB architecture. MEB has been designed as a dedicated electric-car platform. It is set to host an I.D. hatchback, the I.D. Crozz, and the I.D. Buzz.

“MEB is quite flexible and you will be probably be surprised. It’s an improved body concept, we also did some customer clinics on that and it was quite successful, so we decided to go on this way, so let’s see in Geneva," Welsche added.

Welsche also said the car will have no relation to the Phideon sedan that is sold in China. The Volkswagen Phideon was developed and designed specifically for the Chinese market, and features "classic" design traits to suit customer preferences. The new Volkswagen electric flagship will be more expressive, per Welsche.

The executive alluded to a European launch of the electric sedan, but it remains to be seen what other markets will be treated to such a vehicle.