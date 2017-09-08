Alfa Romeo had Ferrari's F1 drivers compete with each other in the Giulia Quadrifoglio

Sep 8, 2017
A shouty Ferrari-derived 2.9-liter V-6 makes for a great musical instrument when it's stuffed into the engine bay of Alfa Romeo's Giulia Quadrifoglio. Most anyone can simply get in the car and have it play its wonderful song. Not everyone can make it dance to that tune, though. The driving trio of Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, and Antonio Giovinazzi, however, are more than up to the task of being great dance instructors.

Alfa Romeo nabbed all three Scuderia Ferrari drivers and had them plop their Formula One behinds into the seats of the Giulia Quadrifoglio. The track stretching before them was Alfa's Proving Grounds. Located in the Piedmont region of Italy, the Circuito di Balocco was built back in the 1960s. It sits on more than 1,200 acres of land and boasts more than 40 miles of track surface.

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio track day: exhilaration and disappointment

This seems like a good place to let F1 drivers loose in Alfa's sport sedan. They set off to do battle, which meant sliding, screaming tires, and revving the engines to use all 505 ponies.

This video serves as a teaser for a longer video. Apparently, the drivers were put up against each other in some manner of competition. We'll look forward to seeing that video, hopefully soon.

The biggest take away, however, is the fact that Kimi Raikkonen actually smiled near the end of the clip. Well, at least as much of a smile as Kimi can produce. We saw teeth, though, so it counts. 

