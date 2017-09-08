Zagato pays homage to the Iso Rivolta with Vision GT supercar concept

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Zagato IsoRivolta Vision Gran Turismo concept, 2017 Grand Basel Enlarge Photo

It’s been a while since we last laid eyes on a concept developed for the Vision Gran Turismo project, a challenge put out by the makers of the “Gran Turismo” video game in 2013 to automakers and design firms to see who could come up with the best design for a grand touring car.

The latest entry is from Italian design firm Zagato, which chose to honor the Iso Rivolta of the 1970s with its design.

Zagato’s concept is called the IsoRivolta Vision Gran Turismo, and it was teased on Friday ahead of this weekend’s Grand Basel collector car event in Basel, Switzerland.

On hand to give us a sneak peek at the supercar concept was Zagato CEO Andrea Zagato who hinted that a second, more extreme version is coming.

Andrea Zagato with the Zagato IsoRivolta Vision Gran Turismo concept, 2017 Grand Basel Enlarge Photo

“The Vision Gran Turismo, even if it was thought for the Sony PlayStation, is shaped on the base of our experience in designing real cars,” Zagato said at the event. “I dream of returning to the Grand Basel 2018 with a Vmax concept of the IsoRivolta Vision.”

No further details were given, though Zagato said a true GT needs a powerful engine, so you can bet one was envisioned for the concept.

The Iso and Zagato brands have a special connection beyond the latest concept. Andrea Zagato’s wife Marella Rivolta-Zagato, currently art director for Zagato, is a descendant of Iso founder Renzo Rivolta. Her father was the man responsible for the famous Isetta which at one point was built by BMW.

There are no plans for production of the IsoRivolta concept, however. Instead, it will be available in the “Grand Turismo Sport” video game launching in October.