Ferrari reveals one-off LaFerrari Aperta built for charity

Last month we learned that Ferrari was building one more LaFerrari Aperta, a special 210th example, to be auctioned off for charity.

The car, likely to be the last LaFerrari ever made, has now been revealed.

It features a one-of-one livery consisting of a metallic Rosso Fuoco body contrasted by a metallic Bianco Italia double racing stripe on the hood and rear section. Inside, there’s black Alcantara trim contrasted with red stitching and red leather accents.

The car will go under the hammer on September 9 during the Ferrari – Leggenda E Passione auction run by RM Sotheby's. The car is Lot 154 of the auction which takes place at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track and coincides with the culmination of Ferrari’s 70th anniversary celebrations this year.

The estimate is between $3.5 million and $4.7 million, which is likely conservative considering a final 500th LaFerrari coupe was auctioned off for charity last December and raised $5.17 million. Considering the extra exclusivity of the LaFerrari Aperta, plus some of the famous collectors that missed out on one, the sale could lead to a new record for the price paid for a modern Ferrari. That’s good as all proceeds will go to support the Save the Children charity’s education program.

The LaFerrari Aperta made its debut at the 2016 Paris auto show and was originally meant to have a run of 209 examples. The car doesn’t feature a retractable hard-top roof like Ferrari’s other convertibles. Instead, it features a manually-installed roof panel, available in carbon fiber as an option. Otherwise, the car is much the same as its coupe sibling, right down to its 950-horsepower, V-12-based hybrid system.