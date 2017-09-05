Ferrari reveals one-off LaFerrari Aperta built for charity

Sep 5, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta #210

Last month we learned that Ferrari was building one more LaFerrari Aperta, a special 210th example, to be auctioned off for charity.

The car, likely to be the last LaFerrari ever made, has now been revealed.

It features a one-of-one livery consisting of a metallic Rosso Fuoco body contrasted by a metallic Bianco Italia double racing stripe on the hood and rear section. Inside, there’s black Alcantara trim contrasted with red stitching and red leather accents.

Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta #210

Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta #210

Enlarge Photo

The car will go under the hammer on September 9 during the Ferrari – Leggenda E Passione auction run by RM Sotheby's. The car is Lot 154 of the auction which takes place at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track and coincides with the culmination of Ferrari’s 70th anniversary celebrations this year.

The estimate is between $3.5 million and $4.7 million, which is likely conservative considering a final 500th LaFerrari coupe was auctioned off for charity last December and raised $5.17 million. Considering the extra exclusivity of the LaFerrari Aperta, plus some of the famous collectors that missed out on one, the sale could lead to a new record for the price paid for a modern Ferrari. That’s good as all proceeds will go to support the Save the Children charity’s education program.

The LaFerrari Aperta made its debut at the 2016 Paris auto show and was originally meant to have a run of 209 examples. The car doesn’t feature a retractable hard-top roof like Ferrari’s other convertibles. Instead, it features a manually-installed roof panel, available in carbon fiber as an option. Otherwise, the car is much the same as its coupe sibling, right down to its 950-horsepower, V-12-based hybrid system.

HI-RES GALLERY: Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta #210
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Aston Martin Vantage spy shots and video 2018 Aston Martin Vantage spy shots and video
Ferrari reveals one-off LaFerrari Aperta built for charity Ferrari reveals one-off LaFerrari Aperta built for charity
Italy’s ATS unveils modern GT supercar at 2017 Salon Privé Concours d’Elegance Italy’s ATS unveils modern GT supercar at 2017 Salon Privé Concours d’Elegance
Mercedes GLC F-Cell EQ Power fuel cell-powered SUV teased ahead of Frankfurt debut Mercedes GLC F-Cell EQ Power fuel cell-powered SUV teased ahead of Frankfurt debut
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.