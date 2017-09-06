Jeep Wrangler spy shots, Dodge Viper ‘Ring record, Detroit Electric future cars: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Jeep Wrangler spy shots

A prototype for Jeep’s next-generation Wrangler, the JL, has just been spotted, and it’s wearing barely any camouflage gear. Many of the off-roader’s new details can be seen for the first time.

A crowdfunded attempt to see a time set for the latest-generation Dodge Viper at the Nürburgring has come to an end prematurely. Nevertheless, the Viper, in ACR trim, still managed to set the lap record for rear-wheel-drive production cars.

Tesla may soon have competition from revived American electric car brand Detroit Electric. Now based in the United Kingdom and backed by Chinese funds, the company has just announced plans to launch three new electric cars over the next three years.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

