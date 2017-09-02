Here's how you build a rally car

Sep 2, 2017
So you want to go rally racing? Well you're going to need a car, and it's going to need to be strong. The folks at Team O'Neil Rally School know all about rally-car prep, and instructor (and amazing driver) Wyatt Knox is here to share his knowledge with regards to building up a car for rallying in the video above.

Like a Rubik's Cube, it all starts at the corners.

You want to simplify things yet also make them stronger. The suspension needs to be able to take massive punishment, yet not bounce the car off the stage. Your brakes will be swapped out for a heavy duty setup, and they won't be cross-drilled or slotting like the kind you might find on a road car. Pebbles, mud, and all sorts of other debris can get caught in there and ruin your day.

MORE: Watch this Ford Fiesta rally car fly more than 160 feet

You'll also need to protect all of your uprated components. The brake lines on the car Knox is using as an example car are steel-braided and then protected by multiple layers of different material.

As far as engine upgrades go, it's mostly down to computer-based changes. The mapping is different and rev limiters are raised. You can upgrade some of the internals for added engine strength, swap in larger engine mounts, and get a smarter air intake on there. It's the computer changes though that really add up to allowing the car to transform into the gravel-road hooligan you want it to be.

You can spend money until your eyes bleed. But you better be spending it wisely in the places that matter. Added strength and protection are the main key points here. After that, start making the car faster.

