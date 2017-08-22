See the top 10 most expensive cars sold at Pebble Beach





Millions of dollars were spent at the auctions that were held during the lead up to this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, but what did those lofty sums buy? Quite a few tremendous machines. We've already highlighted some of the largest transactions that took place during the posh classic car gathering, but below is a list of the top 10 most expensive cars sold during Monterey Car Week. Ready for your eyes to water?

1950 Ferrari 166M/212 Export Uovo Enlarge Photo

1950 Ferrari 166 MM/212 Export "Uovo" — Sold for $4,510,000 by RM Sotheby's



If a vehicle consignment comes with the phrase "one-off," it's bound to fetch a pretty figure. The 1950 Ferrari 166 MM/212 Export "Uovo" is no outlier. "Uovo" means "egg" in Italian, and was the nickname given to this Ferrari for its odd shape. It was built and raced by the Marzotto brothers, a duo that would prove incredibly important for Ferrari. Not only did they keep the infant sports car maker afloat, but they also helped Ferrari make a name for itself at the racetrack.

1959 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet Enlarge Photo

1959 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet — Sold for $4,840,000 by Gooding & Company



Built by Pininfarina, this 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet was the final chassis number to roll out of the coachbuilder's workshop. All 250 GT Series I Cabriolets featured more mature components for Ferrari's top clients. Only 40 examples were ever built.

1959 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Series III Coupe Enlarge Photo

1959 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Series III Coupe — Sold for $5,335,000 by RM Sotheby's



Another Ferrari blessed by Pininfarina, this 1959 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Series III Coupe is just one of 12 built. The race-inspired design is enhanced by the 400-horsepower V-12 engine under the hood. It's also painted in an obscure color for a Ferrari: British Racing Green with yellow stripes.

1955 Ferrari 121 LM Spider by Scaglietti Enlarge Photo

1955 Ferrari 121 LM Spider by Scaglietti — Sold for $5,720,000 by RM Sotheby's

It's a vintage Ferrari race car, so it's no surprise that this one commanded millions. One of four ever made, the 121 LM Spider featured a Ferrari inline-6 engine making 361 hp. This car has its original engine and transmission still in place and in working order.

1959 Aston Martin DB4GT Prototype Enlarge Photo

1959 Aston Martin DB4GT Prototype — Sold for $6,765,000 by RM Sotheby's

Not all of the big bucks auction cars were Ferraris. This 1959 Aston Martin DB4GT Prototype was the brand's attempt to create a lightweight competition version of the DB4 grand tourer. It was a design project for the automaker, and it retains its original engine. Seeing that it's a prototype, yes, only one exists.

1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta by Scaglietti Enlarge Photo

1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta by Scaglietti — Sold for $8,305,000 by RM Sotheby's



Back to our regularly scheduled Ferrari programming. Few cars are as revered in Ferrari history as the 250 GTO, and for good reason: the various versions are absolutely stunning. This one is an all-original, numbers-matching 250 GT Berlinetta, and that's all one needs to know to understand why it went for such a high sale price.

1970 Porsche 917K Enlarge Photo

1970 Porsche 917K — Sold for $14,080,000 by Gooding & Company

If this car looks familiar, it's because it's been immortalized on film forever. This Porsche 917K was the star car of Steve McQueen's "Le Mans" film. Although it never actually won any races during its time, McQueen's name and the car's rarity certainly inflated the value. The fact that it is one of the legendary Porsche 917s didn't hurt, either. With its sale price, it became the most-expensive Porsche ever sold.