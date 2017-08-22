Fisker's 400-mile EMotion electric car coming to CES





Henrik Fisker's second go at independently producing its own car is set to kick off with the EMotion electric car at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show.

Fisker himself, the company's chief, told The Street his latest creation will officially be revealed at the electronics show, which has become an important venue for automakers in recent years. Additionally, some of the car's next-generation technology will be on display as well. Fisker promises 400 miles of range, the ability to replenish 125 miles of charge in nine minutes, and eventual fully-autonomous driving capability. However, don't expect Fisker's once-promised solid-state graphene batteries to show up. The electric-car company and its partner Nanotech dissolved a joint venture to develop the batteries.

Following the end of the partnership, both Nanotech and Fisker remain in friendly spirits, but the EMotion will now use battery cells sourced from LG Chem. The supplier also provides its battery cells for the Chevrolet Bolt EV among others.

The EMotion is scheduled to enter production sometime in 2019, though it's unclear where the car will be built. Customers can place an order for the car now with $2,000 toward the starting price of $129,900.

Recall, Fisker Automotive filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and has since been bought up by Chinese parts supplier Wanxiang Group. The Chinese company sells an updated version of the original Fisker—the Fisker Karma—under the "Karma" name as the Karma Revero.

If the EMotion doesn't sound ambitious enough, Mr. Fisker also dropped another piece of information. He says his company is also working on a $34,000 version of the EMotion that will surface sometime in 2020.