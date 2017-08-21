The first US Bugatti Chiron has been delivered





First Bugatti Chiron in the United States Enlarge Photo

It's hard to keep up on just how much happens during Monterey Car Week and Pebble Beach. While so many significant cars arrive to flood the opulent event, sometimes a few cars arguably outshine others, including the first Bugatti Chiron in the United States.

Finished in a beaming yellow hue against "Classique" black, it's one of 500 Chirons planned for production and each is unique in their own right. Bugatti offers hundreds of options and customization features upon placing an order for the 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 powered, French beast of a car that no two examples have to be identical. In the United States, the Chiron cranks out 1,480 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque and also receives some rather unfortunate bumper bars at the rear to comply with U.S. crash standards. Europe gets 20 additional horsepower and the bumper pieces aren't required.

The Chiron's top speed is governed at 261 mph because no tire can handle the forces beyond such speeds. The French-supercar maker hopes new technology will raise the top speed to around 280 mph in the near future. For now, 261 mph is the best it gets. With such high power and performance figures, fuel economy is rather dismal though. The Chiron returns an EPA-estimated 9 mpg city, 14 highway, 11 combined. Therefore, it's totally feasible for the Chiron to chug a gallon of gas on a quick trip to the supermarket. Not that many owners will use their supercars as grocery getters, but just to drive the point home.

The owner of this Chiron stepped into the realm of Bugatti ownership for a cool $2.98 million, so we doubt gas mileage is of great concern.