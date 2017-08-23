This dad taught his blind, autistic son how to shift his Subaru WRX STI

Aug 23, 2017
The world is in rough shape right now. Whenever we watch the news, read tweets, or scroll through our Facebook feeds, we are confronted by all that is awful around us. Occasionally, however, there's a ray of light that reminds us that there is still good in the world. Today that light comes from Spenny, his father, and a Subaru WRX STI.

Spenny is blind and autistic. His father Omar is a Subaru owner who loves his son very much. Omar has discovered that his son loves going for rides in the elder's WRX STI. He enjoys being with his father in the car, and he loves going fast. Omar decided to get his son involved in the action, so he taught him how to shift through the gears.

Omar created a video to show off Spenny's talent with a gearshift. Omar rolls down the road as Spenny has his hand on the shift lever. Omar calls out a gear and Spenny responds by telling his dad where that gear is and then shifting the lever into place.

From there on out, it's nothing but pure joy on the faces of both guys. Spenny gets to participate in the driving, and he obviously loves every moment of it. Omar is thrilled that his son is happy. The two have a great bond, and the STI only strengthens it.

If this video doesn't make you smile, you need to reevaluate what's going on in your life. Omar and Spenny are a great example of a father and son connecting over a shared passion.

