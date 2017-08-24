2018 Porsche Cayenne teased ahead of August 29 reveal





Teaser for 2018 Porsche Cayenne debuting on August 29, 2017 Enlarge Photo

The 2018 Porsche Cayenne is on track to enter production by the end of this year, and we now know when it will be revealed.

Porsche has confirmed an August 29 reveal date for the new Cayenne. It means we'll see the vehicle make its world debut a few weeks later at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

The new Cayenne will ride on the SUV version of the Volkswagen Group's MLB platform, which is shared with a handful of other VW Group products. Notably, the latest Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga benefit from the architecture.

2018 Porsche Cayenne spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2018 Porsche Cayenne spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2018 Porsche Cayenne spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The next Volkswagen Touareg will use the platform, and it's expected the Lamborghini Urus will also ride on the MLB design. The architecture permits lighter weight, greater rigidity, and improved fuel efficiency. We expect the new Cayenne to drop 220 pounds from its curb weight at most.

As for powertrains, we can look forward to single- or twin-turbocharged V-6 engines, twin-turbocharged V-8s, and some hybrid combinations. Diesel options could be delayed for the time being. While a North American introduction for the oil-burning engines is unlikely, diesels are nearly a must for European markets. However, as the VW Group continues to deal with ongoing diesel scrutiny from government bodies and regulators, Porsche may push the introduction of diesel-powered Cayennes back until things calm down.

Meanwhile, at the top of the Cayenne range, we're expecting a Turbo S E-Hybrid option mirroring the Panamera S E-Hybrid. The system produces 680 peak horsepower and borrows technology from the 918 Spyder hypercar. The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk better watch out.