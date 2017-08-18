Faraday Future considers leaving Formula E to save money

Aug 18, 2017
Faraday Future FF 91

Faraday Future FF 91

Faraday Future isn't going to have much of a future if it doesn't start producing vehicles and taking in serious amounts of cash. The electric upstart has been in a seemingly endless spiral of will they-won't they with regards to creating a production ready vehicle, keeping its factory plans alive, and generally reminding us if they're still in business. Now comes word from The Verge that Faraday Future's motorsport efforts could be kaput. 

Citing "multiple sources," The Verge reports that Faraday is looking to scale back its push into Formula E in a bid to save some cash. 

