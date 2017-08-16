The Chevy V-8-powered Ferrari 250 GTE is for sale

Aug 16, 2017

1963 Ferrari 250 GTE with Chevrolet V-8

Tampering with vintage Ferraris is seen as a big no-no to many gearheads, but one gearhead said to hell with tradition. This 1963 Ferrari 250 GTE surfaced about two years ago and made a splash with its 302 cubic-inch Chevrolet V-8 under the hood. Now, it's up for sale.

The ChevFerrari surfaced for sale on eBay in search of a new owner with a "Buy It Now" price of $120,000. According to the seller, that's a deal after $150,000 was spent on the restoration and modifications to make this Ferrari what it is today. That includes a complete restoration of the body, parts, paint, and original Ferrari trim pieces. In fact, the seller went to great lengths to source a legitimate Ferrari windshield and rubber seals.

Moving past the body, not much else is original from Ferrari. The engine, as mentioned, is a small-block Chevrolet mill, typically found in late-1960s Camaros, the rear end is from Ford, and the transmission is a 6-speed unit sourced from a Dodge Viper. It's a hodgepodge of high-performance components. One other weird fact: the paint color isn't a Ferrari red, but actually a Mitsubishi hue. Inside, a lot of the original components have been replaced with typical aftermarket units, including the gauges and seats.

It will be interesting to see what the car sells for. It's bound to have more than a few fans, but also just as many wagging fingers.

HI-RES GALLERY: 1963 Ferrari 250 GTE with Chevrolet V-8
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Continental reveals aluminum wheel and brake concept for electric cars Continental reveals aluminum wheel and brake concept for electric cars
Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake is a hot hatch we dig Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake is a hot hatch we dig
"Suicide Squad"-inspired BMW i8 is a wild piece of automotive art "Suicide Squad"-inspired BMW i8 is a wild piece of automotive art
The Chevy V-8-powered Ferrari 250 GTE is for sale The Chevy V-8-powered Ferrari 250 GTE is for sale
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.