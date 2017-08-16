Ferrari Enzo designer bringing another V-12-powered one-off supercar to Pebble Beach





Ken Okuyama Kode 0 Enlarge Photo

If Ken Okuyama's name doesn't sound familiar, his work surely is. He's the designer responsible for the iconic Ferrari Enzo. That name should ring a bell. Okuyama hasn't hung up automotive design since then, and his latest creation is set to debut at Pebble Beach this week.

The one-off Ken Okuyama Kode 0 will be revealed at the prestigious The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering on Friday, August 18 and will follow last year's Kode57. The Kode57 was based on a Ferrari 599 chassis, but details surrounding the Kode 0 haven't been revealed just yet. We do know it will be powered by a V-12 engine mounted in the middle, though, much like the Kode57.

Ken Okuyama Kode57, 2016 Monterey Car Week Enlarge Photo Ken Okuyama Kode57 Enlarge Photo Ken Okuyama Kode57 Enlarge Photo

It will be the first one-off car Okayama’s coach-building arm will produce since the Kode57 was limited to five units. Each of those cars was sold with a starting price of $2.5 million. Okuyama plans to display last year's Kode 57 alongside the Kode 0.

From what we can see, the design certainly does look similar to the Kode57 but with even less dramatic lines at the front. Simple shapes and Okuyama's iconic swept headlights are present and accounted for as well, which is a design trait that has been immortalized in the Ferrari Enzo.

Okuyama's creation will join a host of other exclusive sports car and luxury car reveals set to take place during Monterey Car Week. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.