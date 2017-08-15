The first Ford GT40 Roadster is up for sale

Aug 15, 2017
Follow Viknesh

1965 Ford GT40 Roadster prototype bearing chassis no. GT/108 - Image via Girardo & Co.

When it comes to rare cars, it doesn’t get much rarer than a Ford GT40 prototype, as just 12 were built.

But even rarer still is a prototype for the Ford GT40 Roadster, of which just four were built and only one remains in its original condition.

That one prototype, the 1965 Ford GT40 Roadster bearing chassis no. GT/108, is currently up for sale. It’s listed on the website of specialist car dealer Girardo & Co. , with the price tag only available to potential buyers. A good estimate is something close to the $6,930,000 the car sold for at a 2014 Monterey Car Week auction.

GT/108 was the seventh car built after the very first GT40 prototype, the car bearing chassis no. GT/101. Work started on November 2, 1964 at Ford Advanced Vehicles in Slough, United Kingdom and was completed by March the following year. Being a prototype, many of its components were experimental units so don’t resemble the units on later GT40s. This is especially true for the lights fitted to the car.

The rest of the features are familiar, though. The car is painted in Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue stripes, and sits on 6.5-inch-wide Borrani wire wheels up front and an 8.0-inch pair in the rear. Power comes from a mid-mounted Cobra-specification Ford 4.7-liter (289-cubic-inch) V-8 fitted with Weber carburetors mated to a Colotti T-37 transaxle. The engine is the same fitted when the car was first sold into private hands.

Ford and Shelby American used the prototype for much of the GT40’s development work. In fact, Carroll Shelby drove Henry Ford II in this very car during a demonstration for Ford's board of directors at Shelby American’s original headquarters in Los Angeles in 1965. It was eventually sold into private hands via Hayward Motors of San Francisco later that year.

“GT/108 is one of the finest, and certainly rarest, examples of the Ford GT40 in existence,” Ronnie Spain, GT40 historian and author of “GT 40: An Individual History and Race Record,” said of the car. “Its rarity value is stamped all over its history.”

Those attending this week’s 2017 Monterey Car Week have the chance to see the car. It will be present at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. For more Monterey coverage, head to our dedicated hub.

HI-RES GALLERY: 1965 Ford GT40 Roadster prototype bearing chassis no. GT/108 - Image via Girardo & Co.
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

The first Ford GT40 Roadster is up for sale The first Ford GT40 Roadster is up for sale
2019 BMW X5 spy shots and video 2019 BMW X5 spy shots and video
2018 Ford GT Heritage edition to honor 1967 Le Mans winner 2018 Ford GT Heritage edition to honor 1967 Le Mans winner
2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 heading to Pebble Beach 2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 heading to Pebble Beach
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.