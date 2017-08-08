Watch a full-size McLaren 720S get built from Legos in one minute

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Lego has been churning out some great kits over the last few years. The Speed Champions series is chock full of excellent offerings that feature some of your favorite street and racing vehicles. One of the most recent kits in the series features a scaled-down McLaren 720S that comes complete with a miniature car designer.

McLaren recently commissioned a Lego version of its 720S that is a bit larger than the one you find in the Speed Champions kit.

A full-size Lego McLaren 720S was built, and it was completed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. This project took more than 2,000 man hours and required in excess of 280,000 bricks. The final 13,000 bricks were placed at the festival and the event raised more than $3,500 for charity.

The McLaren 720S Speed Champions kit, on the other hand, requires just 161 pieces and is rated for kids aged 7-14, or adults, too, if you're like us and just want to snap together some Lego bricks.

The full-size Lego 720S looks a bit more challenging to put together. It's also impressive just how strong it is, as you can see folks climbing all over it in the one-minute build video above.

