Mercedes outlines 3-pronged approach to self-driving cars

The race for the autonomous car is on, and how it will shake out is anyone's guess. The future could see fleets of automated taxis, people could subscribe to car companies and use an app to call up their autonomous pods, or buyers could choose to drive on their own, then flip a switch and let the car do the work.

Then again, all of these scenarios could play out, and Mercedes-Benz is taking a two-pronged approach to autonomous cars in the near future, with another approach planned for later.

Motor Authority was recently part of a round-table interview with Mercedes-Benz research and development chief Ola Källenius, who shed some light on the automaker's plans for the autonomous car.

Before we get into Källenius' remarks, a little primer on the levels of autonomy is in order. Levels 0 and 1 have been surpassed, so they aren't important. Level 2 cars are on the road today. A Level 2 car can take control of the car in limited situations, but the driver must be at the ready constantly to back up the system should it fail or when the system can't handle a change in the situation.

A Level 3 car can handle all driving operations in limited situations, but it still needs a driver to take over control, after ample warning, outside of these limited situations. Audi has said the next A8 will offer Level 3 autonomy. A Level 4 car can drive itself at all times but not in all conditions. It may have driver controls for a human to take over, but they are not necessary.

A Level 5 car drives itself at all times in all conditions, including bad weather and on dirt roads. It has no need for driver controls.

Mercedes is working on Level 3 and Level 4/5 cars at the same time.

S-Class to go Level 3

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and the E-Class for that matter, both qualify as Level 2 autonomous cars. Källenius calls the S-Class Level 2 plus, and says "if we would take the inhibitors out, then it could do Level 3 in many, many, many driving situations."

Källenius gave his definition for a Level 3 car: "You can, in general terms say that the Level 3 is a system by which you can let the car drive and you can look the other way and you are not responsible for a certain use-case but not all the time. That technology, we believe, will come and we are working on it."

However, regulations the world over are standing in the way of developing both Level 3 and Level 4/5 cars. "The regulatory environment is still very heterogeneous both on Level 3 and Level 4 and Level 5. At the moment, we are in discussions with authorities literally around the world to nail that down and try to create as a homogeneous set of requirements as possible because, for consistency reasons and also engineering reasons, the closer those regulatory frameworks are, the better," Källenius explained.

Once the regulatory environment is clear, Mercedes needs to further develop the technology and make it safe. "You would have to add some more on the sensing side and you would also have to add what we think would be the only responsible way of doing it, redundant braking and redundant steering," Källenius said. "The sensing technologies of the future is a blend of cameras, lidars, and radars. Those three layers of sensing basically replaces the eyes and the ears of the human being. It needs to be able to see and hear whatever the human being sees and hears," he noted.