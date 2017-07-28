If Porsche built a 911 hybrid, it would be 'the best 911 ever'

Jul 28, 2017

2019 Porsche 911 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Hybrid technology has infiltrated many spheres of the automotive industry, but some cars remain holdouts—and for good reason. Sometimes, hybrid tech doesn't quite mesh with a sports car's soul, even if it ultimately improves performance. For that reason, Porsche has steered away from introducing a 911 hybrid.

But, that doesn't mean the company thinks it would be a dud. “If we will bring a hybrid 911, it will also again be the best 911 ever,” Porsche technical communications manager, Hermann-Josef Stappen, told Motoring. The idea of 911 hybrid may not sit well with Porsche's customer base, however, something Stappen acknowledged after making the comment. “There are more things to think about…How many cars can we sell if we do it? Will our customers accept it?” he added.

Porsche reportedly dropped plans for a 911 hybrid altogether earlier this year. That news came after the German sports car maker confirmed in 2015 there would be a 911 hybrid. Porsche cited cost as a major factor surrounding the cancellation of the 911 hybrid. That, combined with uneasy feelings over customer reception, and a business case became difficult to make.

Outside of the storied 911 nameplate, Porsche did recently introduce the 2018 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The brand's hatchback/sedan combines an electric drive system and a twin-turbocharged V-8 engine for total output of 680 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque, a substantial increase over the regular Panamera Turbo. However, the Panamera caters to a very different customer than the 911 does and it can afford to carry some extra weight for batteries and electric motors.

Ultimately, the success of the Panamera S E-Hybrid and the overall market reception for hybrid sports cars will likely decide the fate of the 911 hybrid. It's certainly not off the table.

“We are looking constantly at it. It’s not decided yet,” Stappen added.

 


