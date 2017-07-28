Porsche Cayennes recalled in Europe due to diesel cheating concerns

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel, 2012 New York Auto Show Enlarge Photo

Following a recent probe, Germany’s official transport authority, the KBA, on Thursday ordered Porsche to recall 22,000 Cayenne SUVs across Europe after discovering emissions cheating software.

The recalled Cayennes are those examples fitted with a 3.0-liter diesel engine, the same fitted to 24,000 vehicles Audi was forced to recall in June for emissions cheating software. Audi was the brand responsible for developing the engine at the Volkswagen Group.

Porsche told Bloomberg that it was taking “full responsibility” and cooperating closely with authorities. The recall will involve a software update and it’s not clear at this point if performance will be affected in any negative way.

Volkswagen also uses the engine in some Touareg models, though the KBA is yet to issue a recall for the VW SUV.

2014 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Enlarge Photo

Vehicles fitted with the engine emit excess nitrogen oxides, even for Europe’s more lenient regulations, when the steering wheel is turned more than 15 degrees, the KBA previously said. As most vehicle testing is done on a rolling platform where steering isn’t required, the software was designed to determine when a vehicle was being tested based on the steering wheel angle and in such cases run the engine in a low-emission mode.

The 3.0-liter engine is the same unit involved in the VW Group’s diesel scandal in the United States for which the automaker has agreed to pay more than $20 billion in penalties and settlements and pleaded guilty to three felony charges.

The latest news comes just a week after Germany’s three major automakers, the BMW Group, Daimler and the VW Group, were accused in a report by Der Spiegel that they may have colluded on development of diesel engines and other areas for decades. European Union antitrust officials are currently investigating the matter.

The German government is under pressure to take action due to the scandals, especially now that the British and French governments have pledged to end the sale of vehicles powered solely by gasoline and diesel engines by 2040. Bloomberg reports that the Germany’s transport authority will hold an emergency meeting with the automakers on August 3.