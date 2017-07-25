American Racing Headers is building a Hellcat-powered Prius because why not?





This is America: the land of the free, and the home of big displacement engines with more power than ever will be truly necessary. Can there ever really be enough power? That's a question for another day.

American Racing Headers is will truly embody the "too much power is not enough" school of car design it completes its most recent build: a Dodge Hellcat-powered Toyota Prius. It's the meeting of two very different worlds, and they're in midst of colliding with one another. The project has a proper name, too: the "PriuSRT8."

ARH isn't just stuffing a Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8 engine under the Prius hood, though—that would surely end in destruction. Instead, ARH has engineered and created an NHRA-approved tube chassis that will carry the Prius body on atop. There's no need to worry about the car being torn apart by all the torque on tap.

And there's going to be a lot of power to play with. ARH has tuned the 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8 to produce around 1,000 horsepower when all is said and done. Power will be sent through a Tremec 6-speed manual transmission to a Ford 9-inch rear end, making this a rare rear-wheel-drive Prius.

Fuel economy? It will probably be utterly dismal. But who cares? This will be a 1,000 hp Toyota Prius, and that's freaking cool.