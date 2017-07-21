2018 Dodge Demon, 2018 Durango SRT, 2018 Buick Regal GS: The Week In Reverse

Jul 21, 2017
2018 Dodge Durango SRT first drive

We experienced the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon; slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT; and Buick unveiled the new 2018 Regal GS. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

We spied the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS undergoing testing on public roads.

The 2018 Dodge Demon arrived, and its power is intoxicating as you launch yourself down the drag strip.

Mercedes-Benz built the 300,000th G-Class SUV.

Dodge has given the Hellcat more grip with the introduction of the 2018 Challenger Hellcat Widebody, and we put it to the test.

Buick announced the new 2018 Regal GS with a naturally aspirated V-6, all-wheel drive and 9-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz wants everyone to relax behind the wheel of the 2018 S-Class, and we tried our best.

We slid behind the wheel of the 3-row, 475-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT to find out if it's the baddest family hauler on the planet.

