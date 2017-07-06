How Takuma Sato & Andretti Autosport came together to win the 2017 Indy 500

Jul 6, 2017
Takuma Sato took the checkered flag at the 2017 Indy 500. He drank the milk. He rose to the challenge and shined in the spotlight. Sato did so with the support of his Andretti Autosport racing team. Mobil 1 The Grid produced a video to show just what this team is all about and the various team members that drive it forward.

Sato got the big win this year, but he was running with some very competent team members as well. Driving on the Andretti Autosport roster are Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and Alexander Rossi. You'll no doubt remember that Rossi came won the Indy 500 last year as a rookie. Sato pulled off the feat as a 40-year-old veteran that has run many different forms of open wheel, including a few years on the Formula One circuit.

Mobil 1 The Grid's video features interviews with Sato's teammates, as well as team owner Michael Andretti. They all talk about Sato's teamwork and talent. Of course, Sato is also interviewed and, like any good team member, he talks about how he is thankful for the opportunity.

For the Andretti Autosport family, this is a major win in a continuing series of victory runs. An Andretti Autosport driver has won the Indy 500 five times now, and a team member has been crowned overall IndyCar champ four times.

If you add in the Formula E and Red Bull Global Rallycross team members as well, you have a lineup packed with tremendous motorsports talent. This year that is more clear than ever with yet another notch on the Indy 500 belt and another trophy to add to a wall that's running out of space.

