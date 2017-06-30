Report: Mercedes-AMG to introduce ‘53’ series hybrids, starting with next CLS

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-AMG is committed to electrifying its lineup, a stance made clear with the unveiling of the 805-horsepower GT hybrid sedan concept at March’s 2017 Geneva auto show.

The first of AMG’s hybrids will be the Formula One-powered Project One hypercar debuting in September at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show. Higher volume hybrid models are set to follow.

Speaking to Wheels, a source at Mercedes-Benz said AMG will start by offering a hybrid powertrain pairing Mercedes’ new 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with an electric motor. This setup will feature in new ‘53’ series models that will start replacing the current ‘43’ series models, like the E43.

The first 53 series model is said to be a CLS53 based on the next-generation CLS debuting in 2018. Its inline-6 is expected to deliver about 430 horsepower with an electric motor to add around 70 hp to that figure. That’s up considerably on the 396 hp delivered by the 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 featured in the current crop of 43 series models.

The 53 series models aren’t expected to feature a plug or the ability to run on electric power alone. Instead, they are expected to feature a mild hybrid setup where the electric motor, referred to as an integrated starter generator (ISG), aids the engine and recovers energy under braking. Regular Mercedes models using the new inline-6 will have a tamer version of this setup.

Other cars expected to receive the 53 treatment include the E-Class sedan, coupe and convertible. No doubt SUVs like the GLE and GLE Coupe will also receive a 53 model. Due to the cost of the technology, smaller models will likely forgo it for the time being.